Sriya Lenka becomes India’s 1st Kpop Idol

Insight Bureau: Sriya Lenka, Odisha-born, 18-year-old singer from Odisha, has become India’s first ever K-Pop Music Artist.

She was selected from a global audition held by South Korean Music Label DR Music Entertainment in an effort to add members to the globally acclaimed multi-national girl group Blackswan which already has K-pop idols from Brazil and Belgium apart from South Korea.

Along with Sriya, Gabriela Dalcin of Brazil has also been selected from the 6-month long audition process.

The two new joinees will now work towards preparing for their debut in the upcoming Blackswan comeback album along with the 4 existing members – main singer Youngheun (Korean), rapper Fatou (Belgian), main dancer Judy (Korean) and sub vocalist Leia (Japanese-Brazilian).

Born in the year 2003 in Rourkela, Shreya practiced Yoga from a very young age. She trained in Hindustani classical as well as Odissi dance.

About Blackswan:

Blackswan is a multi-national K-pop girl band that debuted in 2020 under Korean music label DR Music Entertainment with a full album Goodbye Rania, followed by its first single album Close to Me in 2021.

