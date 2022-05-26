Asia Cup 2022: India beat Indonesia 16-0; qualify for Super 4s

Insight Bureau: India men’s hockey team thrashed hosts Indonesia 16-0 on Thursday to qualify for the semi-finals of the Asia Cup 2022.

India qualifed for the Super 4s of the Men’s Hockey Asia Cup, joining Japan, Malaysia and South Korea.

Dipsan Tirkey (5 goals) played a crucial role in the team’s memorable win in Jakarta while Olympian Birendra Lakra & Nilam Sanjeep Xess scored one goal each.

The massive win not only secured India’s passage into the knockout stage of the tournament but also shut the door for Pakistan.

With Pakistan losing their final game of the pool 2-3 against Japan, India needed to beat Indonesia by a 15-0 margin or more to make it to the next round of the Asia Cup.