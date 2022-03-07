Injured Harjot Singh returns Home from Ukraine

Insight Bureau: Harjot Singh, an Indian student who was injured in a shooting in Ukraine’s capital Kyiv, has finally landed in India this evening.

Union Minister VK Singh, who is stationed in Ukraine’s neighboring country Poland, had earlier informed that Harjot would be reaching India safely along with other Indians evacuated from the war-torn Ukraine.

Harjot Singh, a resident of Delhi, was supposed to return to India with his friends during the ongoing war between Ukraine and Russia. Due to lack of space in the train, he took the help of a cab to reach the Poland border, but on the way he was stopped and asked to return.

As soon as the cab took the U-turn, firing started. Harjot Singh was shot in the firing and he was injured. During that time, his passport was also lost amidst the chaos.

As soon as the information was received, the Government of India acted swiftly. Arrangements were made for his treatment through the embassy and now Harjot returned to India on Monday. It’s pertinent to mention that to evacuate the Indians trapped due to Ukraine-Russia war, the Government of India has started the ‘Operation Ganga’ campaign which is now reaching its last stage.

Under Operation Ganga, about 17,400 Indians have been brought home safely through 76 flights from Ukraine and its surrounding countries.

During this, 6680 Indians have been brought back through 31 flights from Romania, 2,822 from Poland through 13 flights, 5,300 from Hungary through 26 flights and 1,118 from Slovakia through 6 flights.