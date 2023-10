TNI Bureau: Chairperson of Eastern Media Limited and Editor of the one of the largest circulatory Odia dailies ‘Sambad’, Soumya Ranjan Patnaik has stepped down from the post, citing personal reasons.

Support Independent Journalism? Keep us live.

Executive Director of Sambad Group and his daughter Tanaya Patnaik will succeed him as the new editor of ‘Sambad’.

Soumya Ranjan Patnaik has been the Editor of the Sambad, the popular Odia news daily, since its first publications on October 4, 1984.