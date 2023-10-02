TNI Morning News Headlines – October 02, 2023

➡️The well-marked low-pressure area weakened into a low-pressure area and remains active over South Jharkhand region: IMD.
➡️Tanaya Patnaik succeeds Soumya Ranjan as editor of Sambad.
➡️Bus Owners’ Association in undivided Koraput launched strike against the Odisha Government’s ‘Location Accessible Multi-modal Initiative’ (LAccMI) scheme.
➡️Sudarsan Pattnaik creates sand art paying tributes to father of the Nation Mahatma Gandhi on Gandhi Jayanti.
➡️Rourkela lady ASI death case: Deceased Alisa Narmi Lugun’s husband refutes reports that his wife died of illness and alleges that she was murdered.
➡️Assam MP demands CBI probe into Rourkela Asst Collector Sushmita Minz’s death.
➡️Nation pays tributes to Mahatma Gandhi and former Prime Minister Lal Bahadur Shastri on their birth anniversary.
➡️Prime Minister Narendra Modi unveils various development projects worth over Rs 7,000 crores in Chittorgarh, Rajasthan.
➡️India’s Ayhika and Sutirtha Mukherjee sign off with bronze medal in women’s doubles table tennis at Asian Games.
➡️Avinash Sable becomes first Indian man to win 3000m steeplechase Gold in Asian Games 2023.
➡️India’s Ajay Kumar Saroj wins silver and Jinson Johnson bronze in the men’s 1500m; India’s Ajay Kumar Saroj wins silver and Jinson Johnson bronze in the men’s 1500m.
➡️India’s Murali Sreeshankar wins silver in men’s long jump in the Asian Games.
