Sonu Sood gifts a Tractor to Andhra Farmer Family 

TNI Bureau: Bollywood Actor Sonu Sood, who has turned a Messiah for migrant workers across the country and helping others in distress too, has stepped in to help a poor Tomato farmer in Andhra Pradesh.

After being tagged by a fan in one tweet which shows a Farmer using his daughters to plough his land, as he does not have the money to rent bulls, Sonu Sood first promised a pair of Ox by tomorrow morning, but later went further by promising a Tractor. And, by evening, the Tractor reached their home.

“This family doesn’t deserve a pair of ox 🐂.. They deserve a Tractor. So sending you one. By evening a tractor will be ploughing your fields 🙏 Stay blessed ❣️🇮🇳 “, he tweeted.

The farmer family hails from Madanapalle in Chittoor district of Andhra Pradesh. They suffered huge losses due to Corona Pandemic, but started preparations for the Kharif season.

