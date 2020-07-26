Bhubaneswar reports 163 new Covid-19 Cases

TNI Bureau: Bhubaneswar reported 163 new COVID-19 cases, spread across the city, in the last 24 hours, taking the number of confirmed cases in the Capital City to 1,991.

👉 Out of the 163 new cases, 104 cases have been reported from quarantine while 59 are local contact cases.

👉 13 COVID-19 positive cases (all female) have been reported from Trinathanagar Basti linked to a previous positive case.

👉 11 COVID-19 positive cases (all male) have been reported from Pandara, near Hi-Tech Medical linked to a previous positive case.

👉 2 employees of a Private Hospital and 2 employees of a Central Government Hospital were tested positive for COVID-19.

👉 A 1-year-old girl is among the virus infected cases.

👉 As many as 46 Covid-19 patients have recovered from the disease in the capital city in the last 24 hours.

Bhubaneswar Corona Updates (July 26):

👉 Total +Ve Cases – 1991

👉 Recovered Cases –909

👉 Deceased – 11

👉 Active Cases – 1069