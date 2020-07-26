KIIT-DU to provide Free Education to Kids of Odisha Covid Deceased

TNI Bureau: The KIIT Deemed University (KIIT-DU) has decided to provide free education to children of COVID-19 deceased in Odisha to ease the unprecedented burden on their family.

Acting on a proposal by KIIT & KISS Founder Dr. Achyuta Samanta, KIIT-DU has decided to provide technical and professional education absolutely free of cost to the children of the Covid deceased.

The children of the COVID-19 deceased can apply to different technical and professional courses of KIIT-DU, including ITI and Diploma Engineering, as per their eligibility for admission. This facility will be available for two academic years, 2020-21 and 2021-22 only.

Preference will be given to the children of Covid deceased from BPL, SC, ST and SCBC categories.

The move is expected to provide huge relief to those who have been rendered helpless by the Corona Pandemic. KIIT is the only university in India and abroad to extend such humanitarian gesture to the families of the Covid deceased, says the spokesperson of the institution.