Morning News Headlines – December 18, 2023

➡️Cold wave conditions continue in Odisha; 10 cities record temperature below 10 degree Celsius; G Udayagiri (Kandhamal) and Kirei (Sundargarh) shiver at 8 degree Celsius.
➡️Odisha Crime Branch to seek terror suspect Ishaan Bukhari’s remand today, NIA likely to join probe.
➡️Diarrhoea outbreak claims 5 lives in Rourkela, over 100 hospitalised.
➡️Body of home guard recovered from railway track near Rayagada station.
➡️Thane police’s Special Investigation Team (SIT) arrested a top Maharashtra bureaucrat’s son and two of his friends in the mowing down of a woman.
➡️National Investigation Agency (NIA) is conducting searches at 19 locations in South India by busting a highly radicalised Jihadi terror group.
➡️PM Modi inaugurates the newly built Swarved Mahamandir in Umaraha, Varanasi Uttar Pradesh.
➡️Delhi Police arrests 4 in connection with the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) data leak case. They have been arrested for selling personal data of Indians on the dark web.
➡️Rajya Sabha MP Jebi Mather gives suspension of Business Notice under rule 267 to discuss December 13 Parliament security breach incident.
➡️Fugitive underworld don Dawood Ibrahim hospitalised in Karachi, Pakistan with serious medical condition.
➡️WHO urges member states to continue with ‘strong surveillance’ amid rising of diseases, JN.1 subvariant.
➡️US President Joe Biden was safe on Sunday night after a car collided with a motorcade SUV that was part of the president’s security detail.
➡️North Korea fires ‘unspecified ballistic missile’ towards East Sea, says South Korea.
