Similipal Fire under Control: Prakash Javdekar

TNI Bureau: “The fire at Similipal forests is now under control & no loss of life has been reported due to the incident,” tweeted Union Minister Prakash Javdekar.

“The Similipal forests are invaluable, not just for India but for the entire world. I appreciate the efforts of forest officials to contain the fire,” he further added.

Earlier, the Odisha Government had deployed personnel and resources to douse the forest fire in and around Similipal National Park in Mayurbhanj after Union Minister Prakash Javdekar intervened following a tweet by Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan.

Dharmendra had raised the issue after Akshita Bhanj Deo from the royal family of Mayurbhanj sought support to draw the attention to the fire that was raging for over a week.

The issue hogged the limelight in national and global arena. Several hashtags such as #SaveSimilipal #SimilipalBurning #SimilipalFire started trending on Twitter.