TNI Evening News Headlines – March 5, 2021

Odisha News
➡️ DRDO successfully tests fire Solid Fuel Ducted Ramjet (SFDR) technology from Integrated Test Range Chandipur off the Odisha coast.
➡️ Odisha Health Department asks collectors to plan for Covid Vaccination of prisoners above 60 years age and 45-59 years age with defined co-morbid conditions.
➡️ Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Pattnaik inaugurated the World Skill Centre building in Bhubaneswar.
➡️ 64 Covid-19 patients have recovered from the disease in Odisha in the last 24 hours. The total recovered cases of Odisha now stand at 334902.
➡️ Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan requests Puri Gajapati Dibyasingha Deb to take the initiative for a massive public awareness drive to raise funds for the all-round development of the Lord Jagannath Temple at Puri.
➡️ Anubhav-Varsha Divorce Case: Supreme Court orders transfer of petition from Delhi to Cuttack.
➡️ Fire breaks out at Khandagiri hill.
➡️ Odisha Forest Department claims Similipal wildfire is under control.
➡️ Indian Railways announced fare hike for platform tickets from Rs 10 to Rs 30; says it’s a temporary measure to prevent spread of Corona through crowding.
➡️ PM Modi receives CERAWeek Global Energy and Environment Leadership Award.
➡️ West Bengal Polls: Mamata Banerjee releases TMC List for 291 Assembly Seats including 50 women and 42 Muslim candidates.
➡️ Maharashtra reports 10,216 fresh COVID 19 cases, 6467 discharges and 53 deaths in the last 24 hours.
➡️ Arnab Goswami gets exemption from appearance in Suicide abetment case.
➡️ Thane-based businessman whose stolen SUV with explosives was parked near Ambani’s home found dead.
➡️ BJP to fight Assam polls in alliance with Asom Gana Parishad and United People’s Party Liberal.
➡️ Tandav web series: Supreme Court grants interim protection from arrest to Amazon Prime Video gead Aparna Purohit.
➡️ Indian Grand Pix: Olympic-bound star javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra shatters own Javelin Throw National Record.
World News
➡️ Joe Biden to join Leaders’ Meet of ‘Quad’ that includes India: Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison.
➡️ WHO investigators plan to scrap interim report of Covid-19 origin probe: Report.
➡️ Floating ship clicked off English coast, expert calls it ‘rare phenomenon’.
➡️ No proof of life yet of Dubai’s princess Sheikha Latifa: United Nations Human Rights Office.
➡️ China to grow more than 6% in 2021; defence outlay crossed $200 billion mark for the first time.
