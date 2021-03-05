TNI Evening News Headlines – March 5, 2021

News

By Sagarika Satapathy
Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Pattnaik inaugurated the World Skill Centre building in Bhubaneswar.
Odisha News

➡️ DRDO successfully tests fire Solid Fuel Ducted Ramjet (SFDR) technology from Integrated Test Range Chandipur off the Odisha coast.

➡️ Odisha Health Department asks collectors to plan for Covid Vaccination of prisoners above 60 years age and 45-59 years age with defined co-morbid conditions.

➡️ 64 Covid-19 patients have recovered from the disease in Odisha in the last 24 hours. The total recovered cases of Odisha now stand at 334902.

➡️ Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan requests Puri Gajapati Dibyasingha Deb to take the initiative for a massive public awareness drive to raise funds for the all-round development of the Lord Jagannath Temple at Puri.

➡️ Anubhav-Varsha Divorce Case: Supreme Court orders transfer of petition from Delhi to Cuttack.

➡️ Fire breaks out at Khandagiri hill.

➡️ Odisha Forest Department claims Similipal wildfire is under control.

DRDO successfully does flight demonstration based on Solid Fuel Ducted Ramjet (SFDR) technology from Integrated Test Range Chandipur off the Odisha coast.India News

➡️ Indian Railways announced fare hike for platform tickets from Rs 10 to Rs 30; says it’s a temporary measure to prevent spread of Corona through crowding.

➡️ PM Modi receives CERAWeek Global Energy and Environment Leadership Award.

➡️ West Bengal Polls: Mamata Banerjee releases TMC List for 291 Assembly Seats including 50 women and 42 Muslim candidates.

➡️ Maharashtra reports 10,216 fresh COVID 19 cases, 6467 discharges and 53 deaths in the last 24 hours.

➡️ Arnab Goswami gets exemption from appearance in Suicide abetment case.

➡️ Thane-based businessman whose stolen SUV with explosives was parked near Ambani’s home found dead.

➡️ BJP to fight Assam polls in alliance with Asom Gana Parishad and United People’s Party Liberal.

➡️ Tandav web series: Supreme Court grants interim protection from arrest to Amazon Prime Video gead Aparna Purohit.

➡️ Indian Grand Pix: Olympic-bound star javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra shatters own Javelin Throw National Record.

World News

➡️ Joe Biden to join Leaders’ Meet of ‘Quad’ that includes India: Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison.

➡️ WHO investigators plan to scrap interim report of Covid-19 origin probe: Report.

➡️ Floating ship clicked off English coast, expert calls it ‘rare phenomenon’.

➡️ No proof of life yet of Dubai’s princess Sheikha Latifa: United Nations Human Rights Office.

➡️ China to grow more than 6% in 2021; defence outlay crossed $200 billion mark for the first time.

