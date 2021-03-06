TNI Morning News Headlines – March 6, 2021

Odisha News

➡️ Odisha reports 54 Covid-19 cases including 32 quarantine and 22 local contact cases in 24 hours. Total positive cases now stand at 337674 including 334902 recoveries, 802 active cases and 1,917 deaths.

➡️ Angul emerges hottest in Odisha today with a maximum temperature of 39.1 degree Celsius.

➡️ 9th Odisha MSME Trade Fair 2021 inaugurated.

➡️ Koraput: BSF jawan Indra Singh allegedly kills self with service gun in Lamtaput.

➡️ Darshan of Trinity resumes in Puri Srimandir after conduct of Maha Snana Niti.

➡️ A Sarpanch from Ganjam district disqualified from his post for not knowing Odia.

➡️ Odisha BJP in-charge D Purandeswari arrives on 2-day state tour.

➡️ Over 50 people taken ill after having ‘prasad’ at Gilajodi village under Basta block in Balasore district.

India News

➡️ India reports 18,327 new COVID-19 cases, 14,234 discharges and 108 deaths in the last 24 hours.

➡️ Total case tally stands at 1,11,92,088 including 1,80,304 active cases, 1,08,54,128 cured cases & 1,57,656 deaths. Till now 1,94,97,704 Vaccinated.

➡️ A total of 21,91,78,908 samples tested for COVID 19 up to 3rd March 2021. Of these, 7,75,631 samples were tested yesterday: ICMR.

➡️ PM Modi will address the valedictory session of Combined Commanders’ Conference at Kevadia today.

➡️ An earthquake measuring 3.6 on Richter Scale hit Ladakh. No casualty reported.

➡️ Govt constitutes 259-member high-level national committee headed by PM Modi to commemorate 75 years of India’s independence, first meet on March 8; Pratibha Patil, LK Advani, Sonia Gandhi, Sadhguru, Ramdev, Sharad Pawar, Mamata Banerjee among Independence celebration panel members

➡️ Dalai Lama took his first shot of COVID 19 vaccine at Zonal Hospital Dharamshala, in Himachal Pradesh today.

➡️ TCS, Infosys, Accenture, SBI among others to bear Covid-19 vaccination cost of employees and family.

➡️ Actor Taapsee Pannu responds to the IT searches at her house, counters allegations of Paris bungalow, receipt of Rs 5 crore.

➡️ Sushant Singh Rajput case: NCB’s charge sheet says Rhea Chakraborty procured drugs & supplied to late actor.

➡️ INDvENG 4th Test Day 3: India bowled out for 365 runs in reply to England’s 205.

World News

➡️ Gunmen kill 7 workers, Bomb kills female Afghan doctor in Jalalabad.

➡️ NASA’s Perseverance Rover Performs First Drive On Mars

➡️ Global coronavirus cases top 116 Million mark, death toll surged to more than 2.57 million.

➡️ UN To Monitor Covid-19 Vaccine Roll-Outs In Countries In Humanitarian Crisis

➡️ Two more Indian-Americans – Chiraag Bains and Pronita Gupta appointed in Biden administration

➡️ Pakistan opposition to boycott Parliament session on PM Khan’s vote of confidence.