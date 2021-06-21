Significance of Yoga in Pandemic Era

TNI Bureau: Yoga’s importance has grown significantly in the wake of the Covid-19 pandemic, which has wreaked havoc on the lives and livelihoods of millions of people throughout the world. We need to understand how yoga’s healing touch may enhance our physical well-being, especially as we mark the seventh International Yoga Day today.

Support Independent Journalism? Keep us live.

The pandemic has claimed a large number of lives and posed enormous difficulties to public health systems across the world, not just in India. Many of us have stayed home due to our dread of this ever-mutating illness. The stress on our bodies and brains has risen as a result of this forced confinement.



Shavasana and sasakasana are two of the numerous yoga asanas that relieve stress and, according to many practitioners, improve immune system effectiveness. Breathing methods like pranayam help the respiratory system operate better.



The necessity of strengthening our immune systems has been highlighted by this public health disaster. We must adopt a healthy lifestyle in order to achieve this. Yoga, which combines physical activity, regulated breathing, and mental focus — all of which are known to have health advantages — may help to improve the immune system, according to studies.



