India administers 85 lakh Covid Vaccine Doses Today

The Union Health Ministry reported that more than 85 lakh vaccine doses were administered throughout the country today as the Centre’s ‘Revised Guidelines for Covid Vaccination’ kicked off today, in which all adults would be supplied free anti-Covid jabs.



India has recorded 53,256 infections in the past 24 hours, the lowest number since March 24. India has delivered an average of 27 lakh dosages each day during the previous 30 days.



Meanwhile, BJP national president JP Nadda announced earlier today that India will have 257 crore Covid vaccine doses by December, allowing for complete implementation of the double-dose vaccination programme.



The Covid vaccination programme in the country began on January 16, with all healthcare professionals being vaccinated.



With time, the programme was expanded to include vaccination of frontline employees, people over the age of 60, civilians over the age of 45, and eventually citizens over the age of 18.