TNI Morning News Headlines – June 22, 2021

Key News Headlines of June 22, 2021. Details Below

By Sagarika Satapathy
Odisha sprint star Dutee Chand breaks her own National Record in 100m, clocking 11.17s at the Indian Grand Prix-4 in Patiala.
132

Odisha News

➡️ Odisha reports 2957 COVID-19 cases on Tuesday (a record low in the past several weeks) including 1698 quarantine and 1259 local contact cases.

➡️ Khordha reports 408 fresh Covid cases followed by Cuttack (272) and Balasore (247). TPR stands at 5.38%.

➡️ 38 new COVID-19 deaths reported today including 6 from Khordha, 5 each from Bargarh and Cuttack. With this, the Covid-19 death toll in Odisha has gone up to 3,671.

➡️ 2 doses of COVID-19 vaccine (Covishield) were administered to a 51-year-old man in 5 minutes at Khuntapura village under Betnoti block in Mayurbhanj district.

➡️ Section 144 to be clamped in Puri for Snana Yatra.

➡️ Odisha sprint star Dutee Chand breaks her own National Record in 100m, clocking 11.17s at the Indian Grand Prix-4 in Patiala.

India News

➡️ India reports single day spike of 42,640 new COVID 19 cases (lowest in 91 days), 81,839 recoveries and 1,167 deaths in the last 24 hours.

➡️ Total case tally stands at 2,99,77,861 including 6,62,521 active cases, 2,89,26,038 cured cases & 1,167 deaths.

➡️ Total of 28,87,66,201 vaccine doses given till 7pm yesterday.

➡️ The total number of samples tested up to 21st June is 39,40,72,142 including 16,64,360 samples tested yesterday: ICMR.

➡️ India administered 86.16 lakh (86,16,373) vaccine doses in a single day yesterday; Highest ever single day vaccination achieved in the world so far: Ministry of Health.

Related Posts

India administers 85 lakh Covid Vaccine Doses Today

TNI Evening News Headlines – June 21, 2021

Support Independent Journalism? Keep us live.

➡️ After Black Fungus, Maharashtra gets 21 cases of the dreaded Delta Plus variants.

➡️ Optional Class 12 board exams from Aug 15-September 15: CBSE told to Supreme Court.

➡️ Measles vax effective in kids against Covid: Study.

➡️ Nagaland Government approves transfer of Rs 2,000 each to bank accounts of all building, other construction workers

➡️ External Affairs Minister Dr. S Jaishankar to address the UN Security Council at the Debate on United Nations Assistance Mission in Afghanistan

➡️ Bharat Biotech submits Phase 3 data for Covaxin.

➡️ Sensex up 372 points, currently trading at 52,929; Nifty at 15,854.

➡️ Petrol & diesel prices per litre currently stands at Rs 103.63 & Rs 95.72 in Mumbai, Rs 98.65 & 92.83 in Chennai, Rs 97.38 & Rs Rs 91.08 in Kolkata.

World News

➡️ Global coronavirus cases tops 178.6 Million mark, death toll surged to more than 3.87 Million.

➡️ US announces sharing plan for 55 Million Covid Vaccine Doses.

➡️ US Chambers of Commerce has launched a massive campaign to address the acute shortage of skilled & professional workforce

➡️ Pakistan assures help to US in recovering hostages from Afghanistan: Embassy.

➡️ US, South Korea to consider ending North Korea coordination Group.

You might also like More from author

Comments are closed.