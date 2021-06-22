TNI Morning News Headlines – June 22, 2021

Odisha News

➡️ Odisha reports 2957 COVID-19 cases on Tuesday (a record low in the past several weeks) including 1698 quarantine and 1259 local contact cases.

➡️ Khordha reports 408 fresh Covid cases followed by Cuttack (272) and Balasore (247). TPR stands at 5.38%.

➡️ 38 new COVID-19 deaths reported today including 6 from Khordha, 5 each from Bargarh and Cuttack. With this, the Covid-19 death toll in Odisha has gone up to 3,671.

➡️ 2 doses of COVID-19 vaccine (Covishield) were administered to a 51-year-old man in 5 minutes at Khuntapura village under Betnoti block in Mayurbhanj district.

➡️ Section 144 to be clamped in Puri for Snana Yatra.

➡️ Odisha sprint star Dutee Chand breaks her own National Record in 100m, clocking 11.17s at the Indian Grand Prix-4 in Patiala.

India News

➡️ India reports single day spike of 42,640 new COVID 19 cases (lowest in 91 days), 81,839 recoveries and 1,167 deaths in the last 24 hours.

➡️ Total case tally stands at 2,99,77,861 including 6,62,521 active cases, 2,89,26,038 cured cases & 1,167 deaths.

➡️ Total of 28,87,66,201 vaccine doses given till 7pm yesterday.

➡️ The total number of samples tested up to 21st June is 39,40,72,142 including 16,64,360 samples tested yesterday: ICMR.

➡️ India administered 86.16 lakh (86,16,373) vaccine doses in a single day yesterday; Highest ever single day vaccination achieved in the world so far: Ministry of Health.

➡️ After Black Fungus, Maharashtra gets 21 cases of the dreaded Delta Plus variants.

➡️ Optional Class 12 board exams from Aug 15-September 15: CBSE told to Supreme Court.

➡️ Measles vax effective in kids against Covid: Study.

➡️ Nagaland Government approves transfer of Rs 2,000 each to bank accounts of all building, other construction workers

➡️ External Affairs Minister Dr. S Jaishankar to address the UN Security Council at the Debate on United Nations Assistance Mission in Afghanistan

➡️ Bharat Biotech submits Phase 3 data for Covaxin.

➡️ Sensex up 372 points, currently trading at 52,929; Nifty at 15,854.

➡️ Petrol & diesel prices per litre currently stands at Rs 103.63 & Rs 95.72 in Mumbai, Rs 98.65 & 92.83 in Chennai, Rs 97.38 & Rs Rs 91.08 in Kolkata.

World News

➡️ Global coronavirus cases tops 178.6 Million mark, death toll surged to more than 3.87 Million.

➡️ US announces sharing plan for 55 Million Covid Vaccine Doses.

➡️ US Chambers of Commerce has launched a massive campaign to address the acute shortage of skilled & professional workforce

➡️ Pakistan assures help to US in recovering hostages from Afghanistan: Embassy.

➡️ US, South Korea to consider ending North Korea coordination Group.