Shutdown in Chatrapur NAC in Ganjam till July 6

By Sagar Satapathy
Chatrapur Shutdown
PC: Simanchal Pradhan (@Simanch15606203)
TNI Bureau: The Ganjam District Administration has declared a complete shutdown in Chatrapur NAC from June 30 (tomorrow) till July 6 to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

Only essential services will be available during the shutdown.

As Ganjam has become the COVID Hotbed in Odisha with high number of Corona positive cases and maximum deaths in the State, Ganjam Collector has asked the people not to travel more than 1 km from their native place.

The District Administration has asked the people to be at home and not hide the symptoms like fever, cough, breathlessness and diarrhea.

Sagar Satapathy
