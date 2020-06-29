COVID-19 Drug Remdesivir to be available in Odisha

TNI Bureau: Hyderabad-based Hetero Healthcare Ltd’s Covifor, the generic version of COVID-19 drug Remdesivir will be available in Odisha for Rs 5,400 per 100 mg vial.

Talking about the drug, Odisha Health secretary Pradipta Kumar Mohapatra on Monday informed that the drug will be used to treat critically ill Covid patients.

The Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW) has included Gilead’s remdesivir in its clinical protocol to treat Covid-19 patients.

GoI has also advised the use of dexamethasone as an alternative to another steroid being used for managing moderate to severe cases.

Remdesivir, made available by Cipla and Hetero, was to be used on moderate patients who were on oxygen support.

However, people with renal impairment, pregnant or lactating women, and children under 12 years of age are not to be administered the drug.