TNI Bureau: The Puri Srimandir Administration has released the schedule for Bahuda Jatra, which will be held on July 1, 2020.

Bahuda Pahandi will begin at 8 AM. Chhera Panhara will be performed between 10:30 AM and 11:30 AM. Pulling if chariots will commence at 12 PM.

Here’s the complete schedule of Bahuda Jatra Rituals: