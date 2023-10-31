TNI Bureau: It is a matter of great pride for Odisha and entire India that, Shriyanka Sadangi from the State has won India a 13th Paris 2024 Olympics quota place.

Sadangi win the Olympics quota after finishing fourth in the women’s 50m rifle 3-positions rifle event at the on-going 15th Asian Shooting Championship in Changwon, Korea.

After the 43rd shot of the 45-shot final, Sadangi shot 440.5 and got the fourth place of the shooting event.

Korean’s Lee Eunseo won gold while Han Jiayu of China won silver and China’s Xia Siyu took the bronze.

Meanwhile, Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik congratulated Shriyanka Sadangi for qualifying for the 2024 Olympics and wished her every best.

“Congratulate shooter Shriyanka Sadangi from #Odisha on qualifying for @Paris2024. May she continue to achieve new milestones in her sporting career and make the nation proud. Best wishes to her for future endeavours,” Patnaik said on his X handle.