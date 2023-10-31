Raghubar Das takes oath as 26th Governor of Odisha

TNI Bureau: Former Jharkhand Chief Minister Raghubar Das took oath as Governor of Odisha at a swearing-in ceremony at Raj Bhavan in Bhubaneswar today.

Chief Justice of Orissa High Court administered the oath of office to Das, who had invited 80 guests including his family members.

Before taking oath as the 26th Governor of Odisha, Das offered prayers at the Lingaraj Temple in Bhubaneswar.

Prior to this, Raghubar Das visited Shri Jagannath Temple in Puri and sought the blessing of Lord Jagannath and his siblings upon his arrival in the pilgrimage city yesterday.

President Droupadi Murmu had appointed 68-year-old Das as the next Governor of Odisha on October 19. He replaced Prof. Ganeshi Lal.

The tenure of Lal, who had taken oath as the Governor of Odisha on May 29, 2018, ended on May 29 this year. But his term was extended.