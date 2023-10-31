3 more trains Cancelled, 2 rescheduled due to Andhra train mishap 

TNI Bureau: As many as three more trains were cancelled and two other trains were rescheduled due to the train mishap in Andhra Pradesh.
Informing about Khordha Road Divisional Railway Manager (DRM) said that Howrah -Secunderabad Falaknuma Express, Howrah -Bangalore Express and Shalimar -Hyderabad East Coastal Express from Howrah/Shalimar will remain cancelled today.
List of rescheduled trains:
- 18463 Bhubaneswar -Bangalore Prashanti Exp from Bhubaneswar today (31.10.2023) will leave at 1000hrs (10.00a.m) instead of 0530hrs (05.30a.m)
- 12898 Bhubaneswar -Pondichery Express from Bhubaneswar today (31.10.2023) will leave at 1600hrs (04.00p.m.) instead of 1210hrs (12.10pm).
- 12703 Howrah -Secunderabad Falaknuma Express, 12245 Howrah -Bangalore Express & 18045 Shalimar -Hyderabad East Coastal Express from Howrah/Shalimar, today (31.10.2023) will remain cancelled
