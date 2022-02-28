Shreyas Iyer continues to impress

Insight Bureau: India registered their third successive 3-0 clean sweep of T20I series as they beat Sri Lanka by 6 wickets in the 3rd and final T20I in Dharamsala on Sunday.

India’s middle-order batsman Shreyas Iyer impressed with his amazing stroke-play with three consecutive unbeaten fifties in India vs Sri Lanka T20I series .

The team was at 89/3 in 11 overs when the Indian skipper came up at number 3 and with an unbeaten 73 from 45 balls helped Team India chase down the target with 19 balls to spare. Iyer scored 73* smashing 6 fours and 4 sixes on Sunday.

Sheryas remained unbeaten throughout the series with three consecutive fifties leading India’s win in all three matches in the series, being highest Indian run-scorer with 204 runs.

In the two previous matches of the series he had scored an unbeaten knock of 57*(28) runs and 74*(44) respectively. He was the obvious choice for the ‘Player of the Series’ too.

The 27 year-old Indian cricketer has captained IPL team Delhi Capitals to their only IPL final in 2020.

Currently, Iyer has been appointed as the new captain of Kolkata Knight Riders for IPL after being bought for a whopping ₹12.25 crore at the recent IPL mega auction.