BJD set to win 750+ Zilla Parishad Zones in Odisha

Insight Bureau: Even the ruling Biju Janata Dal (BJD) has not expected this unprecedented win although they claimed that they would win anything between 650-700 Zilla Parishad seats in 2022.

The party is all set to win 750+ seats – a new record that may remain unchallenged for decades in coming future.

Trends have been received for 816 out of 851 Zilla Parishad Zones in the State. BJD is leading in 730 seats, surpassing the previous record of 651 seats in 2012. With 35 more seats yet to send their verdict, 750+ may be well within the reach of the ruling party, which completely demolished the opposition.

The BJP is at the second spot with 44 seats while Congress is leading/winning in 34 seats. Others are ahead in 8 seats.

In 2017 Panchayat Polls, BJD had won 473 seats, while BJP won 297. Congress had secured 60 seats, leaving 16 to Independents and other parties.