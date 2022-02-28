WATCH: Odisha CM welcomes Odia Students returned from Ukraine

Insight Bureau: Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Monday spoke to Odia students who had returned from Ukraine via video conferencing from Delhi International Airport.

The Chief Minister assured the students that, efforts are being made to ensure the safe return of all the remaining students.

The CM said that he had discussed about the return of Odia students with the Union Home Minister and the External Affairs Minister and would again discuss the issue and take action.

While sharing their experience with the CM, the students said that they crossed the Romanian border to Bucharest with Indian officials and had flown to New Delhi from there.

They said that the New Delhi-based resident commission had always been in touch with them online.

There are many Odia students in other parts of Ukraine, especially in Kharkiv, and they are staying in shelters.

Notably, the Government of India has launched ‘Operation Ganga’ to evacuate the Indians stuck in Ukraine as the situation in the war-hit country escalates.