Shops across Odisha to remain shut after 2 PM from May 3

TNI Bureau: All shops & business establishments will be closed after 2 PM everyday from May 3 to May 15, informed Odisha Traders’ Association Secretary Sudhakar Panda on Friday.

However, emergency services including medicine shops have been excluded from the shutdown.

Likewise, loading and unloading of essential items at the wholesale grocery and vegetable markets at Malgodown and Chhatra Bazaar will be allowed beyond 2 pm.

The association has taken the decision to curb the spread of COVID-19 in the State.