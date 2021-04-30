Odisha receives 1.5 lakh doses of Covaxin for 18-44 Age Group

TNI Bureau: Odisha has received the first consignment of 1.5 lakh doses of Covaxin Covid Vaccine at 9 PM today, which will be used for the 18-44 age group in the Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) area during the vaccination drive from May 3, 2021.

The Covaxin vaccine doses have been purchased from the Odisha Government’s own quota. Since vaccination for the 18+ people will begin from May 3 (May 1-2 Weekend Shutdown), these vaccines came as a big relief for the state.

Support Independent Journalism? Keep us live.

The dry run for the vaccination of 18-44 age group will held at a few places on May 1 and 2, 2021.

Registration for vaccination of 18-44 age group can be done via:

➡️ cowin.gov.in Portal

➡️ Aarogya Setu App

➡️ UMANG App