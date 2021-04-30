Bhubaneswar reports 1119 Covid-19 Cases, 442 Recoveries

TNI Bureau: Bhubaneswar reported a single-day spike of 1119 COVID-19 cases, spread across the city, in the last 24 hours, taking the number of confirmed cases in the Capital City to 44415.

👉 Out of the 1119 new cases, 175 cases have been reported from quarantine centres while 944 are local cases.

👉 61 people from Nayapalli, 58 people from Patia, 50 from Old Town and 39 from Khandagiri have tested positive for COVID-19.

👉 As many as 442 Covid-19 patients have recovered from the disease in the Capital city in the last 24 hours.

Bhubaneswar Corona Updates (April 29):

👉 Total +Ve Cases – 44415

👉 Active Cases-7588

👉 Recovered Cases –36545

👉 Deceased – 261