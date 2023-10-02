TNI Evening News Headlines – October 02, 2023

➡️ The low pressure now lies over southwest Jharkhand and adjoining Chhattisgarh; IMD predicts heavy rainfall in Odisha.
➡️ The body of an MBA student, who had gone missing yesterday in Damadamani dam near Choudwar in Cuttack, was fished out today.
➡️ Over 30 lakh audit reports filed on Income Tax Department portal.
➡️ Trucker mows down 10 sleeping roadside workers in Maharashtra ‘s Buldhana, five killed.
➡️ Vande Bharat Udaipur-Jaipur stopped in the Gangarar-Soniyana section due to the placing of some ballast on the track and of two rods of one foot each, in the joggle plate.
➡️ Manipur violence: Accused likely to be produced before Delhi court on Oct 3 in transnational conspiracy case.
➡️ Pakistani actress Mahira Khan tied the knot with her close friend and businessman Salim Karim on Sunday.
➡️ India’s Ancy Sojan wins women’s long jump silver medal at Asian Games 2023.
➡️ Hangzhou Asian Games: India win bronze medal in the 4*400 metre mixed relay.
➡️ Men’s ODI World Cup: Former India captain Ajay Jadeja named Afghanistan Cricket team mentor.
➡️ Asian Games: Indian men’s hockey team beats Bangladesh 12-0 to top Pool A, confirms semifinal berth.
➡️ 2023 Nobel Prize in Physiology or Medicine has been awarded to Katalin Karikó from Hungary and American physician-scientist Drew Weissman for their discoveries concerning nucleoside base modifications that enabled the development of effective mRNA vaccines against COVID-19.
➡️ An Earthquake of magnitude 5.2 occurred in North Garo Hills at 6:15 pm today: National Center for Seismology.
