Severe Air pollution in Delhi: Odd-Even rules to be implemented from Nov 13-20

TNI Bureau: With an aim to combat the ongoing severe air pollution in Delhi, the government has announced to re-implement the odd-even rules to be implemented from November 13.

As per the announcement of the State Environment Minister Gopal Rai, the odd-even rules will remain in force till November 20 and decision to extend it beyond November 20 will be taken after reviewing the situation later.

Under the Odd-Even rules, only vehicles with registration numbers ending with an odd digit will be allowed on Delhi roads on odd-number days and those with even digits will be allowed on even-number days.

Delhi witnessed the overall air quality index (AQI) at 488 this morning, much above the upper level set by the World Health Organisation. Some of the worst-affected areas included RK Puram (466), ITO (402), Patparganj (471), and New Moti Bagh (488).

The government has already extended closures of schools up to Class 11 for this week in view of the rising pollution levels. All schools except for Classes 10 and 12 students will be shut till November 10.