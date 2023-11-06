Winter set to arrive in Odisha

TNI Bureau: Winter is all set to arrive in Odisha as the India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Monday predicted drop in minimum temperature by 3 to 4 degree Celcius.

As per the weather department, the mercury is likely to drop by at least 3 to 4 degree Celsius after 24 hours in different parts of the state.

Light to moderate rain/ thundershower very likely to occur at one or two places over the districts of South Coastal Odisha, Koraput, Rayagada, Malkangiri till tomorrow morning.

The IMD also predicted light to moderate rain/ thundershower very likely to occur at one or two places over the districts of Gajapati, Rayagada, Koraput, Malkangiri between November 7 and November 8.