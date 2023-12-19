Sensex up 120 pts, Nifty ends in green

Benchmark indices hit record highs and ended in the green after a volatile session on Tuesday.

At close, the Sensex was up 122.10 points or 0.17% at 71,437.19, and the Nifty was up 34.40 points or 0.16% at 21,453.10.

The biggest gainers on the Nifty included Nestle India, Tata Consumer Coal India, Products, NTPC and Reliance Industries, while losers included TCS, Hero MotoCorp, Adani Ports, Wipro and UPL.

The BSE Smallcap index hit a new record high of 42,544.95 before closing with marginal gains, while Midcap index shed 0.3%.