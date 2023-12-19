Odisha Governor urges CM Naveen to Solve People’s Problems

TNI Bureau: Odisha Governor Raghubar Das has written letter to Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik advising him to look into the problems of the people.

The Governor who made a field visit to Angul and Dhenkanal between December 5 and December 7 has shared his personal experience in the letter.

During his visit, the Governor had met the local residents and interacted with them. Following which, he wrote the letter to the Chief Minister.

In the letter, the Governor has urged the CM to examine the matter by making field visit and furnish a detailed report.

He also wrote letters to solve the land dispute of Joranda based old-age ashram and water problem of Talcher town