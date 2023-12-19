IPL Auction 2024; The Big Movers, Takers & Shakers
Following a fierce bidding battle between Gujarat Titans and Kolkata Knight Riders, Starc was sold for Rs 24.75 crore.
TNI Bureau: Mitchell Starc took over as the most expensive player in IPL history, only moments after skipper Pat Cummins, who had led his country to victory in the World Cup, won the spot. Following a fierce bidding battle between Gujarat Titans and Kolkata Knight Riders, Starc was sold for Rs 24.75 crore. Starc was scoped by Kolkata Knight Riders for a record-breaking price at the end, having started at a base price of Rs 2.00 crore.
Earlier, at the current IPL Auction 2024, Starc’s colleague and World Cup-winning skipper Cummins was sold to Sunrisers Hyderabad for Rs 20.5 crore, making him the second most expensive player in Indian Premier League (IPL) ever.
Meanwhile, Chennai Super Kings splashed the cash on Daryl Mitchell, buying the New Zealander for Rs 14 crore. India’s Harshal Patel was the third costliest pick for Rs 11.75 crore.
Here is a list of all the sold players above 4 crore club
