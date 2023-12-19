IPL Auction 2024; The Big Movers, Takers & Shakers

TNI Bureau: Mitchell Starc took over as the most expensive player in IPL history, only moments after skipper Pat Cummins, who had led his country to victory in the World Cup, won the spot. Following a fierce bidding battle between Gujarat Titans and Kolkata Knight Riders, Starc was sold for Rs 24.75 crore. Starc was scoped by Kolkata Knight Riders for a record-breaking price at the end, having started at a base price of Rs 2.00 crore.

Earlier, at the current IPL Auction 2024, Starc’s colleague and World Cup-winning skipper Cummins was sold to Sunrisers Hyderabad for Rs 20.5 crore, making him the second most expensive player in Indian Premier League (IPL) ever.

Meanwhile, Chennai Super Kings splashed the cash on Daryl Mitchell, buying the New Zealander for Rs 14 crore. India’s Harshal Patel was the third costliest pick for Rs 11.75 crore.

Here is a list of all the sold players above 4 crore club

IPL 2024 auction (>4 crore club)

📌Mitchell Starc (Base price INR 2 crore) sold to KKR for 24.75 crore

📌Pat Cummins (Base price INR 2 crore) sold to Sunrisers Hyderabad for INR 20.50 crore

📌 Daryl Mitchell (Base price INR 1 crore) sold to CSK for INR 14 crore

📌 Umesh Yadav (Base price INR 1 crore) sold to Chennai Super Kings for INR 14 crore

📌 Harshal Patel (Base price INR 2 crore) sold to Punjab Kings for 11.75 crore

📌 Alzarri Joseph (Base price INR 1 crore) sold to RCB for 11.5 crore

📌 Spencer Johnson (Base price INR 50 Lakh) sold to Gujarat Titans for INR 10 crore

📌 Sameer Rizvi (Base price INR 20 Lakh) sold to Chennai Super Kings for INR 8.4 crore

📌 Rovman Powell (Base price 1 crore) sold to Rajasthan Royals for INR 7.40 crore

Support Independent Journalism? Keep us live.

📌 Shahrukh Khan (Base price INR 40 Lakh) sold to Gujarat Titans for INR 7.4 crore

📌 Kumar Kushagra (Base price INR 20 Lakh) sold to Delhi Capitals for INR 7.2 crore

📌 Travis Head (Base price INR 2 crore) sold to Sunrisers Hyderabad for INR 6.8 crore

📌 Shivam Mavi (Base price INR 50 lakh) sold to LSG for 6.4 crore

📌 Shivam Mavi (Base price INR 50 Lakh) sold to Lucknow Super Giants for INR 6.4 crore

📌 Shubham Dubey (Base price INR 20 lakh) sold to Rajasthan Royals for INR 5.8 crore 📌 Umesh Yadav (Base price INR 2 crore) sold to Gujarat Titans for 5.8 crore 📌 Shubham Dubey (Base price INR 20 Lakh) sold to Rajasthan Royals for INR 5.8 crore

📌 Gerald Coetzee (Base price INR 2 crore) sold to Mumbai Indians for INR 5 crore

📌 Yash Dayal (Base price INR 20 Lakh) sold to Royal Challengers Bangalore for INR 5 crore

📌 Jhye Richardson (Base price INR 1.5 Cr) sold to Delhi Capitals for INR 5 crore

📌 Nuwan Thusara (Base price INR 50 Lakh) sold to Mumbai Indians for INR 4.8 crore

📌 Dilshan Madushanka (Base price INR 50 lakh) sold to Mumbai Indians for INR 4.6 crore

📌 Chris Woakes (Base price INR 2 crore) sold to Punjab Kings for INR 4.2 crore

📌 Harry Brook (Base price INR 2 crore) sold to Delhi Capitals for INR 4 crore