Sensex shredded by 276 pts, Nifty ends below 16,200 in the closing bell

Insight Bureau: After opening with a positive note in the domestic market, Nifty and the Sensex declined as the former settled below 16, 200 and the latter ended up shedding more than 200 points. The benchmarks ended at 16,167.10 and 54,088.39 as the market witnesses some last hour recovery.

ONGC, Axis Bank, IndusInd Bank, Cipla, HDFC Ltd, Kotak Bank, State Bank of India and HDFC were among top gainers & on the contrary, Shree Cements, NTPC, L&T, Bajaj Finserv, BPCL, PowerGrid, Bajaj Finance and Maruti faced loss at the end of the day.