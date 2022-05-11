Sambit Patra attacked with ink and tomatoes in Puri

Insight Bureau: The Chhatra Congress workers on Wednesday pelted tomatoes and ink on BJP’s national spokesperson Sambit Patra near Jhadeswari chhak in Puri.

Sambit Patra along with several BJP MLAs was in Puri today to attend a padayatra, protesting against the ongoing constructions around Srimandir under the Puri Srimandir Heritage Corridor project.

Coming down heavily on the ruling BJD Government, Samibt accused the Odisha Government of destroying the State’s rich heritage.