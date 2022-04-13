Sensex over 400 pts, Nifty near 17,700 in early trade

Insight Bureau: The S&P BSE Sensex rose 427.45 points (0.73 per cent) to touch 59,003.82 while the Nifty 50 rose 133.35 points (0.76 per cent) to 17,663.65 during early trade.

Tata Steel, Bharti Airtel, Bajaj Finserv, ITC, Larsen & Toubro (L&T) and Bajaj Finance were the major gainers.

On the other hand, Asian Paints, Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories, Titan Company and Nestle India were among the laggards.