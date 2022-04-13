BJP constitutes 5 member Fact Finding Committee on Hanskhali Horror

Insight Bureau: BJP National President JP Nadda has constituted a 5 member committee to ascertain details of rape and murder of a minor girl in Hanskhali, West Bengal.

The 5 member all-women fact finding committee will visit the place and submit its report at the earliest as per the order.

Following are the members of the Committee

1. Rekha Verma (MP, Lok Sabha)

2. Boby Rani Maurya (Cabinet Minister)

3. Vanathi Srinivasan (MLA)

4. Kushbu Sunder (Special Invitee, NEC)

5. Rupmitra Chaudhury (MLA)

It is pertinent to mention here that a 14-year-old girl, student of Class IX was gangraped at a birthday party in Nadia district of West Bengal. Police have arrested a Trinamool Congress member after her family accused him of committing the crime.