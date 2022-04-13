No Headway in Russia-Ukraine Peace Talks

Insight Bureau: Russian President Putin addressed the public on Tuesday and said that peace talks with the Ukraine had hit a dead end. This the first time Putin is making comments on the war since Russian forces retreated from northern Ukraine after they were halted at the gates of Kyiv.

He also promised that Russia would achieve all of its “noble” aims in Ukraine.

Furthermore Russian news agencies reported that President Putin admits that what is happening in Ukraine is no less than a tragedy but it had no choice except to launch the “special military operation” to reach their “objectives”.

All these denials on peace talks on the part of Russia came on the same day after the Russian troops intensified their campaign to take the port city of Mariupol on Tuesday as part of an anticipated massive onslaught across eastern Ukraine that the United States warned might include the use of chemical weapons.

Meanwhile, Ukraine also admitted that it’s “extremely difficult” to achieve anything from the peace talks with Russia.