Sensex jumps 204 pts, Nifty settles at 19,890 in the closing bell

The S&P BSE Sensex jumped 204 points, or 0.31 per cent, to end at 66,174 levels. The Nifty50, on the other hand, settled 95 points, or 0.48 per cent, higher at 19,890.

Nifty was led by Adani Enterprises (up 9 per cent), Adani Ports (5.5 per cent), BPCL, Tata Motors, Coal India, ONGC, Bajaj twins, Hero MotoCorp, Ultratech Cement, Hindalco, Britannia, and Axis Bank.

The Sensex hit an intraday high of 66,256, while the Nifty hit a high of 19,917 during the day.

In the broader markets, the BSE MidCap index gained 0.30 per cent, while the BSE SmallCap eked out gains of 0.06 per cent.