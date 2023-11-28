Odisha CM launches Ama Bank to foster financial inclusion of rural areas

TNI Bureau: Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik today launched the Ama Bank to foster financial inclusion of rural areas.

While speaking on the occasion virtually, the Chief Minister described the Banking facilities in each GP as ‘historic’ and big transformative step.

A total of 750 CSP (Customer Service Point) Plus banking outlets were launched today. In nearly 6800 Gram Panchayats in State, 4373 GPs don’t have brick and mortar branches CSP Plus outlets being opened there to cater to people’s banking needs.

By March 2024, the 4373 GPs across the State will have CSP Plus outlets for which the state government has allocated Rs 500-crore.

Six PSU banks – State Bank of India, Punjab National Bank, Union Bank of India, UCO Bank, Bank of India and Bank of Baroda- have stepped forward for implementing this.