TNI Morning News Headlines – November 28, 2023

➡️ Boipariguda IIC in Vigilance Net; Cash Worth Rs 32 Lakh Seized from Susanta Satpathy, the IIC of Baipariguda Police Station in Koraput district.
➡️ Fire breaks out in DAV Public School Bus carrying students at Bayakuda Chhak of Gop in Puri district; all students are safe.
➡️ Similipal bandh: 18 tourists who were stuck at Barehipani Nature Camp in Similipal Sanctuary under Mayurbhanj district for 16 hours, rescued.
➡️ Huge rush in Odisha non-veg markets ahead of Chhadakhai today.
➡️ Security tightened outside Vidhan Sabha in Lucknow as the four-day UP Assembly winter session begins today.
➡️ Uttarakhand tunnel collapse: Manual drilling on, Uttarakhand CM says pipes inserted up to 52 metres. The relatives of the 41 trapped workers have been asked to be prepared and keep the clothes and bags of the workers ready.
➡️ Uttarkashi (Uttarakhand) tunnel rescue: Prime Minister Narendra Modi called up Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami.
➡️ Supreme Court refuses to entertain DMK minister Balaji’s plea seeking bail on health grounds.
➡️ Kashi ghats were illuminated with around 21 lakh earthen lamps on the occasion of Dev Deepawali and Kartik Purnima.
➡️ Over 99% mobile phones used in India are made in India: Ashwini Vaishnaw.
➡️ Sensex climbs 128.76 points to 66,098.80 in early trade; Nifty up 53.35 points to 19,848.05.
➡️ Rupee rises 2 paise to 83.38 against US dollar in early trade.
➡️ US Secretary of State Antony Blinken to visit Israel, West Bank this week.
➡️ An earthquake of Magnitude 4.2 on the Richter scale hit Pakistan at 03:38 am today: National Centre for Seismology.
➡️ An earthquake of Magnitude 5.0 earthquake hit Xizang at 03:45 am, earthquake of Magnitude 6.5 on the Richter scale hit N. Coast of New Guinea, PNG at 03:16 am.
