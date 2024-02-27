Supreme Court issues Contempt Notice to Patanjali over Misleading Advertisements

TNI Bureau: In a major jolt to Baba Ramdev’s Patanjali Ayurved and its Managing Director (MD) Acharya Balakrishna, the Supreme Court of India has issued contempt notice to them for publishing misleading advertisements on medicinal cures.

It is to be noted here that Patanjali had made an assurance to the Court earlier in November last year that no such statements would be made. However, the court observed that Patanjali violated the undertaking and issued a show cause notice why action should not be taken against them for the contempt of court.

The apex court also restrained Patanjali Ayurved from advertising its products relating to diseases/disorders specified in the Drugs and Magic Remedies (Objectionable Advertisements) Act 1954.

“You (#Patanjali) had the courage and guts to come up with this advertisement after the order of this Court! And then you come up with this advertisement. Permanent relief, what do you mean by permanent relief? Is it a cure?” the court observed during the hearing.

A Bench of Supreme Court comprising Justices Hima Kohli and Ahsanuddin Amanullah issued the contempt notice while hearing a petition filed by the Indian Medical Association.

The association had moved the court seeking to control the “smear campaign” and negative advertisements against the vaccination drive and modern medicines.

The court scheduled the next hearing of the case after two weeks.