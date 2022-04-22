Sensex down by 715 pts, Nifty down 220 pts

Insight Bureau: BSE Sensex closed at 57,197.15, down 714.53 points or 1.23 per cent while the Nifty 50 closed at 17,171.95, down 220.65 points or 1.27 per cent.

The S&P BSE Midcap was down 0.71 per cent while the S&P BSE Smallcap was down 0.38 per cent.

Adani Ports, Mahindra & Mahindra, HCL Tech, ITC and Maruti were the top gainers on the Nifty 50 while Hindalco, State Bank of India, Hindustan Unilever, Cipla and Dr Reddy were the top laggards.