I got Indian Covid Vaccine: Boris Johnson

Insight Bureau: In his first visit to New Delhi as Prime Minister of UK, Boris Johnson praised India’s COVID vaccination drive.

During the India-UK joint address, Prime Minister Johnson stressed on the India-UK vaccine partnership and said he has an ‘Indian jab’ in his arm.

Key Points of India-Uk joint address:

➡️ India has vaccinated more than a billion people, including me, said British Prime Minister

➡️ British Prime Minister Boris Johnson hailed India for being the world’s pharmacy

➡️ Britain and India have agreed to extend partnership as science superpowers and build collaboration between Oxford AstraZeneca and the Serum Institute of India, which vaccinated more than a billion people globally against COVID.

➡️ PM Narendra Modi and his British counterpart Boris Johnson agreed on a new India-UK defence partnership and vowed to seal an ambitious free trade agreement by the end of the year.

Support Independent Journalism? Keep us live.

➡️ On the Ukraine crisis, Modi stressed an immediate ceasefire and resolution of the problem through dialogue and diplomacy.

➡️ Talking about the Indo-Pacific, PM Modi emphasised on maintaining free, open, inclusive and rules-based order in the region.

➡️ British prime minister Both the Countries announced new measures to make it easier to export UK-made medical devices to India.

➡️ Two Prime Ministers also discussed new cooperation on clean and renewable energy.

➡️ At the delegation level talks led by PM Modi Boris Johnson, both sides reviewed the implementation of Roadmap 2030 adopted during the 2021 Virtual Summit.