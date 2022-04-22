Crypto Currency: What’s in the News!

Insight Bureau: Most cryptocurrencies traded in the green on April 21, 2022. The global crypto market cap is $1.93 trillion which is a 0.51% rise over the previous day. The total crypto market volume over the last 24 hours is $91.10 billion, a 13.53% rise.



As of April 21, 2022, the prices (in INR) and percentage increase (or fall) of some of the largest cryptocurrencies are:

Bitcoin – 33,00,215 , 1.08%

Ethereum – 2,45,037.8 , 0.23%

Tether – 79.70 , 0.26%

Cardano – 75.4120 , 1.08%

Binance Coin – 33,453.98 , 0.36%

XRP – 59.5000 , -1.85%

Polkadot – 1,438.97 , 2.58%

Dogecoin – 11.1800 , -2.61%



Bharti Airtel President Sunil Mittal has supported FM Nirmala Sitharaman’s recent call for governments around the world to put in place a suitable global regulatory regime to track possible new age cryptocurrencies which can cause serious problems.



The Indian crypto industry is facing yet another challenge. Many Indian banks and payment service providers have stopped providing their services to crypto exchanges. Users cannot make fiat deposits to their crypto exchange wallets.



In a recent news, a crypto trader lost $650,000 (about Rs 5 crore) in crypto and NFT to scammers. Domenic Iacovone shared his experience and asked the experts for help on Twitter. He even offered $100,000 as a reward for any assistance.

The US government has sanctioned a Russian Bitcoin miner, with the Treasury Department’s Office of Foreign Asset Control including Moscow-based BitRiver on its list of specially designated citizens. The sanctions are intended to harm President Vladimir Putin and his allies in the wake of Russian invasion of Ukraine.