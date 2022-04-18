Sensex down 1200 pts, Nifty above 17,000 in early trade

The BSE Sensex fell 980 points to 57,358, and the NSE Nifty50 slipped 280 points to 17,195 in an early trade on Monday. Infosys and HDFC Bank tanked 6 per cent and 2.4 per cent, respectively, on disappointing Q4 earnings.

Tech M, HDFC, Wipro, HCL Tech,TCS, Axis Bank, Bajaj finserv, Kotak Bank and Axis Bank were the other top laggards on the Sensex.