Real or Fake, Shanghai finally reports Covid Deaths

Insight Bureau: China’s National Health Commission reported three deaths due to the Covid-19 virus for the first time since the pandemic has started, on Monday.

Among the dead, all three were elderly, unvaccinated and aged from 89 to 91 years, with underlying ailments. According to the report by the NHC, the country on Sunday reported 2,723 locally-transmitted confirmed COVID-19 cases, of which 2,417 were from Shanghai. Shanghai also reported 19,831 locally-transmitted asymptomatic infections of the novel coronavirus Sunday, out of a total of 20,639 local asymptomatic carriers newly identified on the mainland, the Commission report said.

15 other provinces of China also saw new cases with 166 in the north eastern province of Jilin.

But as per the BBC reports, Shangai has witnessed the death of atleast a dozen of elderly patients after contracting the Covid-19 virus.

Though the official government figures tell a different story. BBC claims that they have “evidence” of the deaths, as they have access to the correspondence sent to the relatives and have also spoken to the hospital manager.