Morning News Insight – April 18, 2022

➡️ Odisha reports 13 new Covid cases and 11 new recoveries in the last 24 hours. Active cases stand 107.

➡️ Odia music director and singer Padma Shri Prafulla Kar last rites to be conducted today at Puri Swargadwara ; yesterday he breathed his last at his residence in Bhubaneswar. He was 83.

➡️ 2,185 new COVID cases registered in India today; Active COVID-19 cases increase to 11,542.

➡️ Delhi Covid numbers on rise, 1,518 active cases in the national capital; Covid positive rate at 4.21%

➡️ 18-Year-Old promising Table Tennis player from Tamil Nadu Vishwa Deenadayalan Dies In Road Accident.

Support Independent Journalism? Keep us live.

➡️ IPL 2022: CSK vs GT; David Miller’s heroics help Gujarat beat Chennai, GT registers 5th Win Of the season.

➡️ PM Modi To Visit Gujarat From April 18-20; will inaugurate projects worth Rs 22,000 Crores.

➡️ Ukraine returnee students meet Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan; seek help for admission.

➡️ We face threats from autocratic states: British PM Boris Johnson ahead of India visit.

➡️ Belgium, Estonia, Bulgaria implement EU ban on Russian ships.

➡️ Russian forces are planning to fire on Kherson and falsely accuse Ukraine’s military: Spokesperson for the Odesa Regional Military Administration Serhiy Bratchuk .