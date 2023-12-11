Sensex closes 100 pts higher, Nifty below 21,000 in closing bell

Domestic equity markets extended their gains on Monday as the benchmark indices kicked off the week on a positive note. However, the gains trimmed amid the profit booking after BSE Sesnex scaled 70,000 mark and Nifty reclaimed 21,000-levels for another day.

BSE’s Sensex added 102.93 points, or 0.15 per cent, to settle at 69,928.53. NSE’s Nifty50 gained 27.70 points, or 0.13 per cent, to end the day at 20,997.10.

Broader markets outperform the headline indices as BSE midcap and smallcap indices jumped about a per cent each. Fear gauge rose more than 2 per cent to 12.76-mark.

Adani Entertainment, Nestle India, Power Grid, Bajaj Auto and Adani Ports gained more than a per cent each. Among the laggards, Dr Reddy’s Laboratories tanked 5 per cent for the day, while Axis Bank, Cipla and Eicher Motors declined over a per cent each.