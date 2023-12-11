SC Verdict on Article 370: Key Takeaways

TNI Bureau: The Supreme Court today upheld its verdict on the validity of the Centre’s move to scrap special status to Jammu and Kashmir under Article 370 of the Constitution and divide it into two Union Territories.

A five-judge bench comprised Chief Justice of India (CJI) D Y Chandrachud, Justices S K Kaul, Sanjeev Khanna, B R Gavai, and Surya Kant delivered the much-awaited verdict on a batch of petitions challenging the central government’s decision to abrogate Article 370 in 2019.

Support Independent Journalism? Keep us live.

Here are the major takeaways of today’s hearing: